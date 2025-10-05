Shubman Gill has been named India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, to lead the team in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. This will be Gill's first assignment as captain of the ODI team, having previously captained the Test and T20I sides.

Although Rohit has been replaced as captain, he finds a place in the ODI squad and makes his return to the Indian setup alongside veteran batter Virat Kohli for the Australia series.

The last ODI match for Rohit Sharma as India captain was the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India won the final by 4 wickets, chasing 252, with Rohit scoring 76 runs off 83 balls to earn Player of the Match. The victory marked India's third Champions Trophy title and Rohit's second ICC trophy as captain, following the 2024 T20 World Cup.



Harbhajan Singh Opens On Shubman Gill Replacing Rohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh admitted that he was surprised to see Rohit Sharma travelling to Australia for the ODI series only as a player and not as captain.

Speaking on JioHotstar after the conclusion of the first Test between India and West Indies, Harbhajan said that should have been the captain on the Australia tour.

"Congratulations to Shubman Gill. Obviously, he has been leading the team well in Test cricket, and now he’s been given another responsibility: to lead the ODI side as well. Of course, Rohit has been replaced as captain by Shubman, and Rohit is someone who holds a very good record in white-ball cricket.

To be honest, it’s a bit of a shock for me to see Rohit not being the captain. If you’re selecting Rohit Sharma, select him as captain, because he just recently won you the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit has been one of the pillars of Indian cricket when it comes to white-ball formats. I think he should have been given at least this tour. If the selectors are thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup, it’s still far away," said Harbhajan.

"Shubman has a lot of time to grow into the role of ODI captain. I’m happy for Shubman; he’s got this opportunity, but it could have been delayed a little. He could have waited six to eight months or even a year before taking over. I’m happy for Shubman, but at the same time, I’m a bit disappointed for Rohit Sharma not being the captain," he added.

Harbhajan Singh Speaks About Rohit Sharma's Role In Future

Speaking about Rohit Sharma's role in the team in the future, Harbhajan Singh said that India opener will continue to bat the way he always has and continue to be a leader in the team

"If you look at Rohit’s ODI record, he’s averaging almost close to 50. That shows how consistent he’s been and what he brings to the table as an opener. There’s no doubt about his performances and his approach when it comes to playing for India. He’s been a phenomenal player, and that will not change," said Harbhajan.

"He will continue to bat the way he always has and continue to be a leader in the team, irrespective of whether he’s captain or not. He’ll keep giving advice to Shubman or anyone else whenever needed. As a batter, Rohit won’t change his approach. He’ll remain as fearless as ever, and so will Virat Kohli. These two top players will continue to drive Indian cricket forward, and we’re all looking forward to seeing them win matches for Team India," he added.

Harbhajan Singh On Shreyas Iyer's Appointment As Vice-Captain

Another notable development that took place on Saturday was Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as vice-captain in the 50-over format. Iyer, who the BCCI recently granted a six-month break from red-ball cricket, will now be seen taking on a leadership role as India take on Australia.

"I'm very happy for Shreyas Iyer. He’s one of those guys who hardly gets the credit he deserves. We talk about that World Cup in India, he scored back-to-back centuries, and with what pace! He’s an impact player; when he gets going, he makes things easy for the dressing room and the other batters," said Harbhajan.

"I'm very happy that he’s back in the scheme of things, not just as a player but with a bigger responsibility as vice-captain. I’m looking forward to seeing him back and to see what he brings to the table in terms of ideas and how he and Shubman Gill take this team forward," he added.