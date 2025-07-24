Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2936455https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/a-brave-effort-sachin-tendulkar-hails-rishabh-pant-s-resilience-after-pain-defying-fifty-2936455.html
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

‘A Brave Effort’: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Rishabh Pant’s Resilience After Pain-Defying Fifty

Rishabh Pant delivered a heroic performance in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, scoring a gritty 54 despite battling a fractured toe. His resilience drew a standing ovation from the crowd and widespread praise from cricketing greats.

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘A Brave Effort’: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Rishabh Pant’s Resilience After Pain-Defying Fifty Image Credit: X

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised Rishabh Pant for his courageous half-century at Old Trafford, calling it a true display of resilience and national pride. Pant, despite suffering a painful foot injury on Day 1, walked out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Manchester and scored a vital 54 runs for India.

Battling Pain, Earning Applause

Pant sustained the injury when a reverse sweep attempt off Chris Woakes struck the fifth metatarsal of his right foot late on Day 1, forcing him to retire hurt on 37. He was taken off the field on a medical cart with visible swelling and discomfort. Many expected him to be ruled out, but Pant shocked everyone by returning to the crease the next morning.

As he limped onto the field following Shardul Thakur’s dismissal, the Old Trafford crowd rose in a standing ovation, acknowledging Pant’s commitment. Battling through visible pain, he stitched together a gritty innings, pushing India’s total to 358 before falling.

Tendulkar's Tribute

Taking to social media, Tendulkar wrote:

“Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. Rishabh showed great character by returning to the crease with an injury and scoring a crucial fifty. His knock is a reminder of the determination and courage it takes to represent India. A truly brave effort.”

Praise from the Cricketing World

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also commended Pant’s bravery, calling him “the ultimate team man.” He added that India had reached a strong total considering the conditions and opposition.

Wicketkeeping Duties Handed Over

Given the seriousness of the injury, the BCCI confirmed that Dhruv Jurel would take over wicketkeeping responsibilities for the remainder of the match. Pant, however, remains available to bat again if required. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK