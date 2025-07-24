‘A Brave Effort’: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Rishabh Pant’s Resilience After Pain-Defying Fifty

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised Rishabh Pant for his courageous half-century at Old Trafford, calling it a true display of resilience and national pride. Pant, despite suffering a painful foot injury on Day 1, walked out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Manchester and scored a vital 54 runs for India.

Battling Pain, Earning Applause

Pant sustained the injury when a reverse sweep attempt off Chris Woakes struck the fifth metatarsal of his right foot late on Day 1, forcing him to retire hurt on 37. He was taken off the field on a medical cart with visible swelling and discomfort. Many expected him to be ruled out, but Pant shocked everyone by returning to the crease the next morning.

As he limped onto the field following Shardul Thakur’s dismissal, the Old Trafford crowd rose in a standing ovation, acknowledging Pant’s commitment. Battling through visible pain, he stitched together a gritty innings, pushing India’s total to 358 before falling.

Tendulkar's Tribute

Taking to social media, Tendulkar wrote:

“Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. Rishabh showed great character by returning to the crease with an injury and scoring a crucial fifty. His knock is a reminder of the determination and courage it takes to represent India. A truly brave effort.”

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2025

Praise from the Cricketing World

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also commended Pant’s bravery, calling him “the ultimate team man.” He added that India had reached a strong total considering the conditions and opposition.

— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 24, 2025

Wicketkeeping Duties Handed Over

Given the seriousness of the injury, the BCCI confirmed that Dhruv Jurel would take over wicketkeeping responsibilities for the remainder of the match. Pant, however, remains available to bat again if required.