'A dig at Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli': Ex-England pacer adds fuel to fire over Gautam Gambhir's milestone remarks after India's T20 WC 2026 win

After India's historic T20 World Cup 2026 victory in Ahmedabad, the cricketing world is abuzz - not just for the trophy, but for the sharp words of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The post-final press conference by Gambhir has drawn attention on social media and has sparked fresh discussions beyond the field.

During his post-match press conference after India's historic win, Gambhir emphasized how the players prioritized team goals over personal milestones during the victorious campaign. The Indian head coach said something along the lines of players not chasing records, adding that if someone had been focused on a personal milestone, the team might not have reached an imposing total like 250.

Amid the ongoing discussions, former England pacer Steve Harmison has added fuel to the fire, suggesting that Gambhir's post-match comments regarding "individual milestones" were a direct swipe at veteran Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are renowned for their pursuit of centuries and records throughout their careers.



The Remarks That Sparked The Debate

During the post-match press conference after India's 96-run victory over New Zealand, head coach Gambhir emphasized a shift in the team's culture.

Gambhir pointed to Sanju Samson's aggressive knocks (97 not out, 89, and 89) in the latter stages of the tournament as the blueprint, arguing that if Samson had played for a personal hundred instead of the team's total, India might not have reached the 250-run mark.

"For too long in Indian cricket, we’ve spoken about milestones, and I hope, till I’m there, we’re not going to talk about milestones. You can see it very easily as well. You can see it in the last three games, what Sanju (Samson) did – 97 not out, 89 and 89. Imagine if you would have been playing for a milestone, probably we wouldn’t have got 250," Gambhir said during press conference,

"So I think this is for you guys [media] as well. Stop celebrating milestones, celebrate trophies. That is going to be important, because the bigger purpose of a team sport is to be winning trophies. Scoring personal runs has never mattered to me, and it will never matter to me," he added.

Steve Harmison's Take: 'A Little Dig'

Speaking on the talkSPORT YouTube channel, Steve Harmison didn't mince words. While admitting he has sometimes "struggled" with Gambhir's personality as both a player and a coach, he found himself agreeing with the sentiment - and the target.

The former England pacer noted that while both Rohit and Virat have retired from T20Is, they remain central to the ODI squad.

"I enjoyed that from Gambhir. I thought it was a little dig at Rohit and Virat, talking about not being interested in milestones and only about the team winning… I like that. I sometimes struggle with Gautam. I did struggle with Gautam as a player and I did struggle with him as a coach. But I liked that little dig at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," said Harmison.

"We might have everything going in our favour, but it’s about the team. It’s about the dressing room, and it’s not about individual milestones. It’ll be interesting when they walk back into the 50-over dressing room in the not-too-distant future, hearing that. He has got some kudos now because he has just won a trophy," he added.

India: The 'Best Team' Or The 'Best Moment' Team?

Steve Harmison also offered a controversial take on India's overall performance in the 2026 tournament. Despite India becoming the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first to win it three times, the Englishman remains unconvinced of their dominance.

He argued that India simply won the "key moments," particularly through the Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson partnership in the final after the Kiwis opted to field first.

"The Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson partnership largely won the final for India. Bumrah was the difference in the overall tournament on flat tracks. I don’t think India were the best team in this tournament. South Africa were the best team. India were the best ‘moment’ team. They won the best moments," said Harmson.