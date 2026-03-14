'A feeling I can still never fully put into words': Suryakumar Yadav completes five years in international cricket, pens special note

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav took a moment to reflect on a remarkable milestone, celebrating five years in international cricket. His journey with the national team began on March 14, 2022, when he debuted against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the very ground where he recently led India to a historic third triumph at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand earlier this week.



“5 years ago, a dream turned into reality. Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words. Here’s to many more memories that we’re going to create, for team India,” he wrote on X.

His rise to international cricket was not immediate. Unlike many players who break through early, Suryakumar spent years excelling in domestic competitions and the Indian Premier League before finally receiving his opportunity with the national side. Once the door opened, he made sure to leave an unforgettable impression.

One of the defining highlights of his career came during the 2024 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted in the United States and the West Indies. As a key member of the squad, he contributed significantly to India finally ending their long drought for a global ICC trophy.

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Ever since his debut, the Mumbai-born batter has established himself as one of the most destructive players in the shortest format. Across 113 T20 Internationals, he has scored 3,272 runs at an average of 36.35 while maintaining an extraordinary strike rate of 162.94, figures that only partially capture the flair and unpredictability he brings whenever he walks out to bat.

His record includes four centuries and 25 half-centuries. Among them, his blistering 117 against England in Nottingham on July 10, 2022, stands out as a defining knock that cemented his reputation as a truly unconventional and fearless T20 batter.

Beyond his exploits with the bat, Suryakumar has also grown into a strong leader for India in the format. Taking charge in 52 T20 Internationals, he has guided the team to 40 victories while suffering only eight defeats, numbers that highlight the composed yet attacking mindset he brings to his role as captain.