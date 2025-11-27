A FRIEND IN NEED IS FRIEND INDEED: Jemimah Rodrigues Remains In India After Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Postponement, Skips WBBL

Jemimah Rodrigues has chosen to remain in India to support her close friend and teammate Smriti Mandhana after the latter’s wedding was postponed. As a result, Jemimah will miss the rest of the Women’s Big Bash League season with the Brisbane Heat, who confirmed that they accepted her request to stay back. Mandhana was scheduled to marry music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23.

However, the ceremony was put on hold indefinitely when her father, Srinivas Mandhana, was admitted to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli after showing symptoms of a heart attack. The situation grew more tense when Palash himself was hospitalized the following day. While early reports sparked concern, his mother, Amita Muchhal, clarified that he has since returned to Mumbai and is resting during his recovery. The sequence of events convinced both families to delay all celebrations. Mandhana also removed her wedding-related posts from social media.

ALSO READ - Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked After Embarrassing Home Test Series Debacle? BCCI Breaks Silence Says, 'Will Speak To...'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Official Note

The Brisbane Heat issued an official note stating, "The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Weber Women’s Big Bash League."

They further added, "Rodrigues returned home to India after the Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana’s wedding last weekend."

Explaining the situation, the franchise said, "However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana’s father."

Their statement concluded with, "Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season."

Jemimah and Mandhana share a long-standing bond both on and off the field, and this gesture further reflects their close friendship. Before returning to India, Jemimah featured in three matches for the Brisbane Heat this season.

CEO On Decision

Heat CEO Terry Svenson expressed full support for Jemimah’s decision. He said, “It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India.” He added, “The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future.”

Svenson also noted Jemimah’s gratitude, stating, “Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games.”