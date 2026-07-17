/'A great innings has come to an end': Former West Indies captain Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

Sir Garfield "Garry" Sobers, the former West Indies captain and legendary allrounder, has died at his home in Barbados. He was 89 years old.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders and the most naturally gifted cricketers in history, Sobers excelled as a Test batter, bowled both left-arm orthodox spin and left-arm wrist spin, and was an exceptional fielder, particularly in close-catching positions.
"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," Cricket West Indies said in a post on X.
A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers. pic.twitter.com/bv2MO1SJgz— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 17, 2026
Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an impressive average of 57.78 while also claiming 235 wickets at an average of 34.03.
The ICC's most prestigious annual men's cricket honour, the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, is named after the West Indies legend and recognises the year's most outstanding men's international cricketer across all formats.
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