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'A great innings has come to an end': Former West Indies captain Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

Sir Garfield Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an impressive average of 57.78 while also claiming 235 wickets at an average of 34.03.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
'A great innings has come to an end': Former West Indies captain Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89
Image Credit: @windiescricket/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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