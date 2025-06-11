‘A Leader For The Next 10 Years’: Robin Uthappa Backs Shubman Gill As India’s Test Captain For The Next Decade

As Team India enters a new era with fresh faces and fresh leadership, former cricketer Robin Uthappa has offered strong support for Shubman Gill, the newly appointed Test captain. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having retired from Test cricket, the reins of Indian red-ball leadership now rest on the shoulders of the 25-year-old prodigy from Punjab, a move Uthappa believes could pay dividends for the next decade.

Robin Uthappa praised the BCCI’s decision to promote Shubman Gill to Test captaincy, stating: “Shubman is just 24 or 25 right now. If he gets this right, then you can see him leading the Indian Test side for the next 10 years.”

Highlighting Gill’s batting consistency and composed demeanor, Uthappa believes India has invested in a “high-quality bat” who can grow into a long-term leader, provided he is given time and space to evolve into the role.

Experience as IPL Captain Proves Valuable

Uthappa also reflected on Gill’s leadership with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season. Though relatively new to captaincy, Gill impressed with his on-field decision-making, tactical clarity, and calm presence under pressure. “You could see the intensity, the way he backed his players, and took control of critical moments. Those are the hallmarks of a good leader,” said Uthappa.

Backed by the Greats: Kirsten & Ponting Also Support Gill

It’s not just Uthappa. Former India coach Gary Kirsten described Gill as “smart” and “well-prepared,” stating:

“He has all the raw materials to be a really good leader. The key will be how he’s supported and mentored during this phase.”

Meanwhile, Australian legend Ricky Ponting also backed Gill, but with a slight caveat. Ponting suggested Gill might consider batting at No. 4 to ease the pressure and manage the dual demands of captaincy and opening the batting, especially in challenging overseas conditions like England.

The Road Ahead

As India begins its five-Test series against England in the WTC 2025 cycle, Gill will be tested not only for his leadership tactics but also for his ability to guide a relatively young side through pressure situations.