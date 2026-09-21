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'A lot of things to learn from experienced players': Sanath Jayasuriya backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature in 2027 ODI World Cup

Addressing persistent debates surrounding the veteran Indian players' longevity, former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya stressed that their unmatched experience is vital for guiding India's next generation.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 01:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 01:02 AM IST
'A lot of things to learn from experienced players': Sanath Jayasuriya backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature in 2027 ODI World Cup
Image Credit: IANS/ANI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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'A lot of things to learn from experienced players': Sanath Jayasuriya backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature in 2027 ODI World Cup
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