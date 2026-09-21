/'A lot of things to learn from experienced players': Sanath Jayasuriya backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature in 2027 ODI World Cup

Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya has firmly thrown his weight behind Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, advocating for their inclusion in the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. Addressing persistent debates surrounding the veterans' age and longevity, the former Sri Lanka captain stressed that their unmatched experience is vital for guiding India's next generation.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Corporate Cricket World Cup launch event in Gurugram, Jayasuriya emphasized that a title-winning side requires a fine balance between emerging talent and seasoned leaders.
"They (Team India) have both youth and experience and are a mixed team. There are a lot of things to learn from experienced players for the youngsters. So I think that is a good thing when you have senior players in the team. Youngsters will learn from them, it is a good mix for future World Cups for India," Jayasuriya told ANI.
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The Longevity Debate In A Changing Landscape
Questions around the availability and form of Rohit and Kohli heading into the 2027 tournament - co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia - have gained traction due to their evolving international calendars.
Having retired from T20 Internationals following India’s triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, both players are now exclusive to the 50-over format. With fewer ODIs played in bilateral cycles, critics have questioned whether prolonged breaks might impact match sharpness.
However, Jayasuriya dismissed those concerns, pointing out that tournament pressure cannot be taught overnight - it is absorbed by sharing dressing rooms with those who have weathered high-stakes campaigns.
Pedigree That Backs Jayasuriya's Verdict
Jayasuriya’s endorsement is rooted in the unmatched World Cup track records of both batters:
Rohit Sharma: Across three ODI World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023), Rohit has amassed 1,575 runs in 28 matches at an average of 60.57. He holds the record for the most centuries in World Cup history (7), including a historic five-ton haul in the 2019 edition.
Virat Kohli: The tournament’s second-highest run-scorer in history, Kohli boasts 1,795 runs in 37 World Cup matches at an average of 59.83. His career tally of 54 ODI centuries and an average bordering 90 in successful run chases make him the anchor of India's lineup.
For a tournament held on lively surfaces in southern Africa, Jayasuriya sees the presence of Rohit and Kohli not as a barrier to youth, but as an indispensable shield that allows emerging talents to play freely on cricket’s grandest stage.
Jayasuriya's Association With Corporate World Cup
Jayasuriya, who was one of the finest all-rounders of all time and a highly destructive batter of his era, has been named Global Ambassador of the Corporate World Cup, which will feature 192 corporate teams across 24 cities, with eight teams representing each city.
Following the city-level qualifiers, the top two teams from every city will qualify for the grand Corporate World Cup in July 2027.
To test teams across different styles of the game, the competition will include 11-overs-a-side, T20 and 40-over formats, giving corporate cricketers the opportunity to compete in varied playing conditions while showcasing adaptability and all-round cricketing skills.
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