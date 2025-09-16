A New Low For Pakistan Cricket: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav On Live TV - WATCH

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has sparked widespread outrage after making derogatory remarks against India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav after the 'no handshake' row at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

The distasteful remark from Yousuf came after India's dominating seven-wicket win over Pakistan, which saw Indian players, including Suryakumar Yadav, avoid the traditional handshake - citing solidarity with victims of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India.

After India comfortably chased down 128 against Pakistan in the 6th match of the Asia Cup 2025 match, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube, who were out in the middle, headed off quickly, with neither the players nor the support staff doing handshakes with Pakistani players. The gesture left the Pakistan team in surprise and their captain Salman Agha skipped the TV interview to mark his protest.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 'no handshake' act from the Indian players and the polarized diplomatic situation between the two countries, has led to intense debate and discussion in both countries as well on social media.

ALSO READ: Will Pakistan Pull Out Of Match Against UAE After ICC's Refusal To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft? Report Makes MASSIVE Claim

Mohammad Yousuf Makes Distasteful Remark Against Suryakumar Yadav

During a panel discussion on Pakistani TV channel, Mohammad Yousuf was asked to weigh in on India's decision to refrain from shaking hands with Pakistan players and the former cricketer made distasteful remarks against India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

While voicing his opinion, Yousuf launched an offensive remark on Suryakumar, who steered India to victory with his unbeaten 47 and accused India of foul play.

"India cannot escape their filmy world. Their captain, Suarkumar Yadav," Yousuf said during the live session in Samaa TV, prompting the anchor to correct him, "It's Suryakumar Yadav." Yousuf continued, "Yeah, that's what I said, Suarkumar Yadav."

"Yeah, that's what I said. Suarkumar Yadav," Yousuf continued, to which the anchor replied, "No, his name is Suryakumar Yadav."

"India should be ashamed of itself because of the methods they are trying to win matches, using the umpire and torturing the referee to act according to their will," he added.



A low level rhetoric from Yousuf Yohana (converted) on a national TV program.



He called India captain Suryakumar Yadav as "Suar" (pig).



Shameless behaviour. And they demand respect, preach morality. pic.twitter.com/yhWhnwaYYq — Slogger (@kirikraja) September 16, 2025

;

ICC Rejects PCB's Demand To Remove Match Referee



The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the demand of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 over the 'no handshake' row during the high voltage match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

A day after India vs Pakistan match, Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chairman of the PCB as well as the president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Monday demanded an immediate removal of match referee Pycroft from the Asia Cup roster following India's refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after the end of match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," Naqvi wrote on X.

However, the ICC has officially rejected PCB's demand and has told the board about the decision. According to a Cricbuzz report, the communication issued by either the ICC's operations or legal department has made it clear that the Match Referee Pycroft had no role in the handshake controversy during the India-Pakistan match.

Notably, the PCB had alleged that Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss and thus questioned the neutrality of the match official.

However, the ICC clarified that Pycroft was merely passing on instructions given to him by ACC officials present at the venue, thereby dismissing Pakistan’s claim that the referee was acting in India’s favour.