Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday refused to read much into Virat Kohli's prolonged lean run and hailed the batting maestro as the "greatest white-ball player" and "once-in-a-lifetime cricketer".

Kohli struck a second innings century in the opening Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but then managed only 85 runs in the next seven innings.

With seniors such as Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma failing to deliver, India lost the series Down Under 1-3.

"Virat Kohli is a once-in-a-lifetime cricketer. To score 81 international centuries in a career is something unbelievable. For me, he's probably the greatest white-ball player the world has seen," Ganguly said during a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)felicitation programme for the state's players.

Reflecting on Kohli's struggle after the Perth century, Ganguly said even he was surprised to see him not build on that hundred in the remainder of the series.

"I was really surprised the way he batted after getting a 100 in Perth. He struggled before that but I thought after the 100 in Perth, it'll be a big series for him.

"But I think it happens. Every player has his weakness and strength. You know, there's no player in the world, who will not have that. It's how you adapt to your weaknesses as you play great bowlers over a period of time."

With Kohli's poor form being a topic of discussion, Ganguly expressed confidence and said he would be back at his best in the three-match ODI series against England and the ensuing Champions Trophy.

"He will score runs in this tournament in Indian conditions, and I still feel there's a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli, the tour of England will be a big challenge for him.

"I'm not too worried about his form in the Champions Trophy, because as I said, he's probably the best white-ball player the world has seen for a long period of time."