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'A relief after recent setbacks': Tilak Varma opens up on India’s Zimbabwe T20I series win

Tilak Varma said India’s Zimbabwe T20I series win came as a relief after disappointing results against Ireland and England. The vice-captain also praised the team’s strong performances and reflected on his unbeaten 60 and impressive bowling figures.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
'A relief after recent setbacks': Tilak Varma opens up on India’s Zimbabwe T20I series win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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