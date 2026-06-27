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'A series win would be special': Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker fires major warning at Shreyas Iyer's India after first ever win at Belfast

Following a historic 34-run triumph against India in the opening T20I, Irish skipper Lorcan Tucker commended the deep resilience of his squad.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
'A series win would be special': Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker fires major warning at Shreyas Iyer's India after first ever win at Belfast
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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