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'A team that plays a little bit more aggressive': Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis reveals expectations as Mohun Bagan open ISL 2026 campaign in Guwahati

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis believes the demanding run of tournaments has given his squad tactical flexibility as well as match fitness ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 campaign opener.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
'A team that plays a little bit more aggressive': Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis reveals expectations as Mohun Bagan open ISL 2026 campaign in Guwahati
Image Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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'A team that plays a little bit more aggressive': Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis reveals expectations as Mohun Bagan open ISL 2026 campaign in Guwahati
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