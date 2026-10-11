/'A team that plays a little bit more aggressive': Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis reveals expectations as Mohun Bagan open ISL 2026 campaign in Guwahati

Mohun Bagan Super Giant begin their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a tough away fixture, taking on NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, October 12. It is the first of two straight away games for the Kolkata giants.
They arrive having already faced NorthEast this season in the Durand Cup, and with the IFA Shield among the trophies from a busy pre-season.
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Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis believes the demanding run of tournaments has given his squad tactical flexibility as well as match fitness.
"Because we managed to work on two formations, we played 3-4-3 and we played 4-2-3-1. So, the players now, they adopt both of them, so we can use them in different games or, during a game, we can switch. Most of the players have had playing time, and that playing time was under a lot of pressure because we wanted to take the title. The whole process was beneficial for us," said Dilmperis ahead of the campaign opener.
The head coach also spelled out what he wants to see from his team this season, and the standard he expects at a club of Mohun Bagan’s stature.
"I would love to see on the field a team that plays something a little bit more aggressive, with more intensity. It’s true that because of the preparation season, we are not ready to do it for a long time during one game. We should win. There is no other result," he said.
Meanwhile, forward Lee Harry Erwin said the mood inside the Mohun Bagan camp is right as the squad heads into the new campaign.
"The atmosphere amongst the squad is very good, especially when you have the hurdles that we’ve had in the season. You see it in training, everybody's happy together. We have two trophies as well. It’s good to build on this; it’s a good platform," said Erwin.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to begin their season with three points in Guwahati. Kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST.
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV and free on YouTube.
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