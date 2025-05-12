Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday hailed star batter Virat Kohli after his Test retirement and recalled a 'thoughtful gesture' from him. Virat, who made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011, announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on Monday, May 12 through a social media post.

The 36-year-old Kohli retired from Tests having scored 9230 runs from his 123 matches, with 30 Test centuries and 31 fifties and many other memorable innings across a glorious career.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar, whose storied Test career came to an end in 2013 with a 2-0 series sweep against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, penned an emotional tribute to Virat.

Sachin recalled his last Test when Kohli offered him a thread from his late father as a gift.

"As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes," Sachin wrote on X.

"Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. Congratulations on a very special Test career," he added.

Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India registered 40 wins from his 68 Tests, making him the most successful Indian men’s captain in the red-ball format, in terms of wins. He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

The Sydney Test of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in January will go down as the last game of his career in the longest format of cricket. He registered the scores of just 17 & 6 in that match.

Kohli's final dismissal as a Test batter came when he edged a delivery from Scott Boland to Steve Smith at slip during the Sydney Test earlier this year.