'Aaj Bohot Learn Hua': Harpreet Brar, Priyansh Arya Joke About Mohammad Rizwan’s 'Kabhi Win Hai, Kabhi Learn Hai' Comment - Watch

The ongoing friendly banter between fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just got a fun twist, thanks to a humorous exchange between Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Harpreet Brar and his young teammate Priyansh Arya.

In a viral video from the PBKS camp, Brar and Arya were seen sharing a playful conversation that many fans interpreted as a cheeky nod to Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan’s famous line: “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

“Kabhi Win Hota Hai… Kabhi Learn”: The Exchange

In the video, Harpreet Brar begins the joke by saying,

“Kabhi win hota hai” (Sometimes you win),

to which Priyansh Arya responds,

“Kabhi learn hota hai” (Sometimes you learn).

Harpreet then adds with a smile,

“Aaj learn hua hai” (Today, we learned).

The two burst into laughter after the exchange, clearly showing it was all in good fun. Still, fans quickly picked up on the similarity with Rizwan’s post-match comments from past tournaments, giving the video even more traction online.

Fans Connect It to Rizwan’s Viral Quote

Mohammad Rizwan’s calm and composed “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose” has often been quoted after Pakistan’s close matches. While Harpreet and Arya didn’t mention anyone by name, the timing and phrasing of their conversation led fans to draw parallels with Rizwan’s popular statement.

The IPL vs PSL Fan War Continues

This light-hearted clip adds fuel to the ongoing social media rivalry between IPL and PSL fans. Supporters of both leagues regularly debate everything—from the quality of bowling to star power and league competitiveness.

The IPL is known for its massive global appeal, big budgets, and presence of top international stars, while the PSL gets credit for producing quality fast bowlers and unearthing local talent.

Locker Room Humor with a Hint of Rivalry

While the exchange between Harpreet Brar and Priyansh Arya was clearly meant to be humorous, it also shows how the IPL vs PSL rivalry goes beyond just fans it even becomes part of dressing room jokes.

The banter, although harmless, reflects how cricket rivalries can lead to viral moments that bring entertainment and spice to the cricketing world even off the field.