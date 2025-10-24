'Aaj Farewell Match Tha...': Gautam Gambhir’s Conversation With Rohit Sharma After India’s Perth Loss To Australia Goes Viral - WATCH

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir’s playful ‘farewell’ remark for Rohit Sharma became a social media sensation after Team India’s two-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide on October 24. As the 38-year-old opener produced a fighting 73 to silence critics questioning his form, Gambhir’s joke lightened the mood amid ongoing speculation about Rohit’s ODI future.

Rohit, who had faced backlash online after his poor performance in the series opener at Perth, answered his detractors in style with a calm and composed knock under pressure. His determined innings brought temporary relief to fans worried about his form and possible retirement talk.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gambhir: "Sabko esa lagra tha farewell match tha ek photo toh lgado"



They know what is happening outside pic.twitter.com/guZW0gDRKm Shikha (@Shikha_003) October 23, 2025

“Sabko lag raha tha ki aaj farewell match tha”: Gambhir to Rohit

Following the match, a humorous exchange between Rohit and Gambhir, captured in a short video, quickly went viral. The clip showed the head coach teasing Rohit while they were heading to the team hotel, saying, “Rohit, sabko lag raha tha ki aaj farewell match tha, ek photo to lagaa do.” Fans flooded social media with reactions, enjoying the light-hearted moment between the two.

Reports suggested that a fan at the hotel recorded the exchange, though the authenticity of the video couldn’t be verified. However, the laughter shared between Gambhir, Rohit, and captain Shubman Gill reflected a moment of camaraderie rather than any serious hint about retirement. The atmosphere remained jovial, underlining the team’s respect for the senior batter’s contributions. Still, this seemingly casual comment has amplified discussions about Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket. Since being replaced as India’s white-ball captain, Rohit’s long-term role has been a topic of debate among fans and experts. His return to international cricket after a seven-month break was met with intense scrutiny—and his failure in Perth, where he scored only eight runs, had added fuel to the uncertainty.

ALSO READ - Ex-India Cricketer From Mumbai Issues World Cup 2027 Warning To Virat Kohli After Consecutive Ducks In ODIs

Rohit’s gritty knock in Adelaide

At the Adelaide Oval, Rohit responded like a true veteran. Battling challenging conditions offering bounce and movement to the Australian pacers, he patiently built his innings, finishing with 73 runs off 97 deliveries. It was his slowest ODI fifty since 2015, but also one of his most measured. Partnering vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who scored 61, Rohit helped India stitch a 118-run partnership that steadied the innings after early setbacks.

However, his innings came to an end in the 30th over when Mitchell Starc’s short delivery induced a mistimed shot. Despite Rohit and Iyer’s fight, India’s total of 264 proved insufficient, as Australia’s Cooper Connolly and Matthew Short powered their side to victory, completing the chase with 22 balls remaining. The win gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rohit’s innings, though ending in defeat, carried personal significance—it took him past 1,000 runs against Australia in ODIs played on their home soil, a feat no other Indian batter has achieved.

Looking ahead, Rohit will aim to carry this momentum into the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still part of his long-term ambition, every solid knock helps reinforce his credentials and quiet the whispers about his future in international cricket.