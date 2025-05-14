'Aaj Ka Sabse Kharab Story': Mohammed Shami Gets Angry, Quashes Test Retirement Rumours Ahead of England Tour

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday criticised an online portal for speculating into his Test future ahead of the all-important five-match series against England, which begins on 20 June.

The 34-year-old Shami, who is currently playing for representing SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, slammed the report and reaffirmed his commitment to the national side in the longest format of the game.

Notably, the particular media report had suggested that Shami might follow Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into Test retirement. It further claimed that the senior committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, was reluctant to pick the veteran pacer in the Test squad for the upcoming series.

However, Shami who last played for India in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, refuted the claims via a note on Instagram.

"Very well done, Maharaj. Apna job ke din bhi ginloo kitna adieu hai. Badme dekhle humara aap. Jaise ne satyinaash kar diya future ka. Kabhi toh accha bol liya kare. Aaj ka sabse kharab story sorry (You should count the days that are remaining in your job. You should say something nice sometimes. This is the most woeful story of the day)," Shami wrote on Instagram Stories.

Shami has not played Tests for India since the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in June 2023. Overall, he has played 64 Tests for India and took 229 wickets at an average of 27.71.

In the IPL 2025 season, the veteran pacer has been far from his best, taking just six wickets in nine matches with an ordinary economy rate of 11.23. Given his recent form, it will be interesting to see whether will be picked in India squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England or not.

India Tour Of England 2025 Schedule

1st Test: June 20-24 - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-14 - Lord’s, London

4thTest: July 23-27 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31-August 4 - The Kia Oval, London