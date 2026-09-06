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'Aaj Sunday hai kya?' Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan after 55 All Out, revives 'Sunday kaisa raha padosiyo’

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 fixture in Dubai witnessed a stark mismatch on Saturday, September 5, as India crushed Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling out their opponents for their lowest ever score in the format.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
'Aaj Sunday hai kya?' Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan after 55 All Out, revives 'Sunday kaisa raha padosiyo’
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'Aaj Sunday hai kya?' Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan after 55 All Out, revives 'Sunday kaisa raha padosiyo’
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