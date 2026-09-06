/'Aaj Sunday hai kya?' Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan after 55 All Out, revives 'Sunday kaisa raha padosiyo’

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 fixture in Dubai witnessed a stark mismatch on Saturday, September 5, as India crushed Pakistan by seven wickets after bowling out their opponents for their lowest ever score in the format. Minutes after the conclusion of the Group A encounter, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan targeted the defeated squad on X with a four word post. In a message that quickly gained traction online, Pathan wrote, ‘Aaj Sunday hai kya?’ This continued a recurring theme from the previous year, when Pathan repeatedly mocked Pakistan by tweeting, “Sunday kaisa raha padosiyo," following Indian victories on consecutive weekends.
Pakistan Collapse Against Lethal Spin
Saturday's fixture began with Pakistan choosing to bat first on a fresh pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Opener Muneeba Ali survived early chances before off-spinner Shafali Verma provided the breakthrough by castling her for 13. This dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse. Top ranked bowler N. Sree Charani claimed three wickets conceding only seven runs, while Prema Rawat matched those figures by taking three wickets for nine runs. Deepti Sharma also chipped in with two dismissals, and Pakistan folded for a paltry 55 runs in 18.1 overs. Shawaal Zulfiqar contributed 14 runs, but no other batter besides Muneeba reached double figures.
India Chase And Tournament Progress
During the small chase of 56 runs, Shafali Verma launched the opening ball from Sadia Iqbal for a six, simultaneously becoming the fastest player in the world to score 3,000 runs in women's T20Is. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana mounted a brief fightback by removing Shafali for 12, Pratika Rawal for four, and Smriti Mandhana with an lbw appeal, reducing India to 29 for 3 inside four overs. However, Deepti Sharma joined forces with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to stabilize the innings. Harmanpreet, playing her 150th match as captain, sealed the triumph by hitting a four and a six off consecutive deliveries from Nashra Sandhu in the ninth over.
India secured their fifth consecutive victory over their archrivals, marking their third straight win of the tournament and advancing to the first semifinal scheduled for Thursday, September 10, meanwhile Pakistan now face a stern challenge to keep their NRR in check to qualify for semi-finals.
Wahab Riaz optimism
'I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We will try not to commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us,' Riaz told reporters after the match against India.
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