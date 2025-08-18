Aakash Chopra Explains Why MS Dhoni Will Never Be India’s Head Coach

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has explained why MS Dhoni is unlikely to ever take up the prestigious role of India’s head coach. While Dhoni has previously mentored India during the 2021 T20 World Cup, Chopra believes the World Cup-winning captain has little interest in returning to a full-time, high-pressure cricketing environment.

Why Dhoni Will Not Become India’s Head Coach

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the demanding nature of international coaching, suggesting that Dhoni’s priorities at this stage of life do not align with the grueling schedule that comes with the job.

“That is a big one. I don’t think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as you were when playing, sometimes even more. You have a family, you have lived your life out of a suitcase, and you don’t want to do that job now,” Chopra said.

Chopra underlined that while many former cricketers take up short coaching stints in IPL franchises, a full-time India coaching role demands nearly ten months of commitment each year. That, he believes, is something Dhoni will not sacrifice, especially considering his desire to spend more time with family after years of relentless international cricket.

“That is why a lot of players don’t get into coaching. Even if they do, it’s a two-month IPL stint. But being the Indian head coach is a 10-month responsibility. I’ll be amazed if Dhoni has that much time,” Chopra added.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Absence Raises Questions

In the same video, Chopra also expressed his concern about Kuldeep Yadav’s lack of opportunities in Test cricket, particularly overseas. The wrist-spinner, who last played an away Test in 2019, was once hailed by then-coach Ravi Shastri as India’s No. 1 overseas spinner after his six-wicket haul in Sydney. Yet, despite his proven match-winning ability, Kuldeep was overlooked in all five Tests against England in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Chopra did not hold back his disappointment:

“You have to feel for Kuldeep Yadav. He hasn’t played matches in eight years. If you don’t, you are not a true follower of Indian cricket. I am very surprised and slightly frustrated. He will get old before he gets the chances he deserves.”

This remark reignites the debate about India’s spin strategy in overseas conditions and whether team management has been too rigid with its selections.

Dhoni on Chennai Super Kings’ Struggles and Future Plans

While Dhoni has ruled out a career in full-time coaching, his immediate focus remains on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The five-time IPL champions endured their worst-ever season last year, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches. Dhoni, who turned 44 this July, stepped in as captain midway through the campaign after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined.

Speaking at a public event in Chennai, Dhoni admitted CSK have “holes in the squad” that must be addressed in the upcoming mini-auction.

“There were certain holes we need to plug. Our batting order is more or less sorted with Rutu coming back. A small auction is coming in December, and we will try to plug those gaps. Fans feel disappointed, but players feel even more. Last year wasn’t good, but looking ahead we will try to sort things out and hopefully be at our best,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni also stressed that consistency and knockout performances are key to winning trophies in the IPL. Despite leading CSK to five titles, he acknowledged that the team has been below its usual standards over the past two seasons.

“The beauty of sport is that what you do on paper doesn’t matter—it’s about how you perform on the field. The last couple of years haven’t been up to the mark. But every new season starts from scratch, and that’s how we’ll approach it,” Dhoni added.