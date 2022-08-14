Indian team mangement went back to R Ashwin as the third spinner in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi will battle it out to be the third spinner in the Indian squad along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. However, former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra feels that picking Ashwin in the Asia Cup was an out-of-the-box selection.

"Ravichandran Ashwin - he was suddenly an out-of-the-box selection at the last World Cup as well. Here also just before the World Cup he went to the West Indies and is now in the Asia Cup squad, will play the World Cup again, that's what it seems. I think it's not about who is good or who is bad but the point is what sort of a spinner you need," Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

Chopra also believes that India will surely pick Ashwin for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup as he is the only off-spinner in contention. Bishnoi and Chahal both bowl in the same way and the latter is surely the first choice. "He has played five matches since the last T20 World Cup, picked up six wickets, which is not bad, more than one wicket per match. He had an average of 20 and an economy of 6.1, he has been very good, has done exceptionally well in the five matches he has played. "But the last IPL's numbers, he plays all the matches now, there he had 12 wickets in 17 matches. He had an economy of around seven, he is always economical, but the average is over 40 and strike rate above 33," said Chopra.

"If you are giving him a defensive role, he will do it to perfection. But if you are expecting wickets from him, be prepared that it might not happen. What role you define for him, that is very important for me," he concluded.