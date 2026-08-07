India are set to begin their first overseas Test assignment of the year with a two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle. The team led by Shubman Gill, the visitors have largely retained the core of their Test squad, with spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain being the only new face included by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.
Despite earning his maiden Test call-up, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Saransh is unlikely to make his debut during the series. Speaking ahead of the tour, Chopra said India's spin resources could limit the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder's chances of breaking into the playing XI. "I feel Saransh will not play. Sri Lanka's team is not announced, but there are chances there will be only one left-hander. You already have four spinners, and he is the fourth. I think Saransh will not get a chance. This has happened before as well. It was unfair on Abhimanyu Easwaran also, as he did not get enough chances," Chopra said.
Saransh recently impressed while representing India A against Sri Lanka A and was rewarded with his maiden Test call-up. The spin-bowling all-rounder has also been a consistent performer for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket.
Chopra also drew parallels with batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been part of India's Test squads in the past but is yet to make his international debut despite multiple call-ups. "That is a bit of a concern and challenge. After domestic performances, we do bring players forward, but many times the doors do not completely open. Sometimes it's just plain unfortunate. You can be happy that you at least got selected," Chopra added.
Easwaran was first selected for India's Test squad during the Bangladesh series in 2022 but did not feature in the playing XI. He was also part of the squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia but remained on the bench throughout the tour.
India already have an experienced spin attack at their disposal for the Sri Lanka series. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to lead the spin department, with Kuldeep Yadav also likely to feature.
Manav Suthar, who claimed seven wickets on his Test debut against Afghanistan, is also in contention and is expected to be ahead of Saransh in the pecking order. As a result, the newcomer faces stiff competition for a place in the playing XI.
India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening Test at the Galle International Stadium from August 15 to 19. The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.
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