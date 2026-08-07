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Aakash Chopra makes massive prediction on Saransh Jain's India Test debut ahead of Sri Lanka series

Aakash Chopra believes Saransh Jain is unlikely to make his India Test debut in the Sri Lanka series due to stiff competition among spinners. He also cited Abhimanyu Easwaran's long wait for a Test debut despite multiple call-ups.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Aakash Chopra makes massive prediction on Saransh Jain's India Test debut ahead of Sri Lanka series
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Aakash Chopra makes massive prediction on Saransh Jain's India Test debut ahead of Sri Lanka series
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