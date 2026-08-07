Despite earning his maiden Test call-up, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Saransh is unlikely to make his debut during the series. Speaking ahead of the tour, Chopra said India's spin resources could limit the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder's chances of breaking into the playing XI. "I feel Saransh will not play. Sri Lanka's team is not announced, but there are chances there will be only one left-hander. You already have four spinners, and he is the fourth. I think Saransh will not get a chance. This has happened before as well. It was unfair on Abhimanyu Easwaran also, as he did not get enough chances," Chopra said.