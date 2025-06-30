India’s Test cricket woes have taken a serious turn, with the team succumbing to a five-wicket defeat at Headingley despite notching up five centuries in the match—an anomaly that has only highlighted deeper cracks in the setup. This latest setback in the opening Test of the five-match series against England has amplified scrutiny on head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose tenure in the red-ball format has been underwhelming at best.

Since taking over as India’s head coach, Gambhir has overseen 11 Test matches, of which the team has managed to win just three, lose seven, and draw one. In stark contrast to his stellar performance in white-ball cricket—including a Champions Trophy win in 2025 and a 90% T20I win rate—his red-ball credentials are now being called into question.

Leeds Collapse Sparks Backlash: “He Has Been Losing and Losing,” Says Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer and analyst Aakash Chopra didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Test team’s underperformance. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra remarked, “There is a lot of pressure on Gautam Gambhir. He has won just two Tests against Bangladesh and one against Australia. But India lost three against New Zealand, three against Australia, and now one against England. He has been losing and losing.”

Chopra’s analysis reflects the growing sentiment among fans and pundits alike—India’s inability to close out matches from commanding positions is more than a tactical issue; it’s a systemic failure. At Leeds, the lower-order collapsed for just nine runs across two innings. Dropped catches and lackluster bowling further compounded India’s misery, allowing England to chase down a steep target of 371.

Accountability in Focus: “No Excuses Left”

Chopra also highlighted a key concern—Gambhir has been granted full control by the selectors, including team combinations, player choices, and support staff preferences. “The type of player you want, the number of players you want, and the player you are pointing at are being given. So if this is the case, then you also need to deliver the results. Period. There is no excuse,” he asserted.

This transparency of support only adds to the mounting pressure. With such backing, failure to produce results becomes an even greater liability.

White-Ball Success Can't Mask Red-Ball Woes

Under Gambhir’s guidance, India have emerged as a dominant force in limited-overs cricket, winning 13 out of 15 T20Is and lifting the Champions Trophy in Dubai. The team’s aggressive, fearless approach in shorter formats has garnered praise and optimism.

But Test cricket tells a different story. The recent 3-1 drubbing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by Australia, followed by a historic home whitewash by New Zealand, and now the Leeds defeat, paint a grim picture of India’s long-format ambitions.

The inconsistency is not just in results, but in temperament—India’s inability to maintain pressure across sessions, squandered fielding opportunities, and strategic missteps have become recurrent themes.

Must-Win Territory: All Eyes on Edgbaston

With the second Test scheduled to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, the Indian team is in must-win territory. The outcome will not only decide the direction of the series but could also determine the course of Gambhir’s tenure as Test coach. If India fails to bounce back, serious questions about leadership, planning, and player accountability will demand immediate answers. The spotlight will remain firmly on Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, as they attempt to salvage what’s already turning into a challenging tour.