NewsCricket
IPL 2025

Aakash Chopra’s Sharp Take On Rohit Sharma’s Inconsistent IPL 2025 Form Despite MI Win, 'Mumbai Cha Raja, Kab Bajayega Baaja?'

Aakash Chopra criticizes Rohit Sharma’s inconsistent IPL 2025 form despite Mumbai Indians’ narrow win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, spotlighting MI’s top-order concerns.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aakash Chopra’s Sharp Take On Rohit Sharma’s Inconsistent IPL 2025 Form Despite MI Win, 'Mumbai Cha Raja, Kab Bajayega Baaja?'

In what should have been a straightforward victory lap for the Mumbai Indians (MI) after a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 33 of IPL 2025, the spotlight instead fell squarely on Rohit Sharma’s continued struggles with the bat. While the five-time champions managed to chase down the 163-run target with 11 balls to spare, the narrative that stole headlines was a scathing remark from former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who questioned Rohit’s patchy returns this season.

Also Read: Happy Birthday IPL: 20 Facts That Sound Totally Fake — But Are 100% True - In Pics

“Mumbai cha raja, kab bajayega baaja?” Chopra asked on his YouTube channel, summing up what many MI fans have been wondering throughout the season. Despite being the highest run-scorer in IPL history, Rohit Sharma has managed just 56 runs in five innings at a meagre average of 11.20 in IPL 2025 — a stat that raises alarm bells for a side that has traditionally thrived on top-order stability.

Rohit Sharma’s short-lived spark: A missed opportunity once again

In the match against SRH at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit gave early signs of a potential return to form. Coming out with aggressive intent, the former MI skipper smashed three sixes in a fiery 16-ball 26. The crowd roared, commentators leaned in, and fans dared to hope — but that glimmer faded all too quickly. Rohit perished to a full toss, leaving the cricketing fraternity baffled.

“He got a six off the edge, then two clean sixes. It looked like things were finally falling into place. But then, a full toss? From Rohit Sharma, that's just unacceptable,” said Chopra, who didn’t mince his words.

The former opener’s criticism wasn’t just rooted in frustration — it reflected a larger concern for Mumbai Indians' top-order balance. While Ryan Rickelton has shouldered responsibility admirably, the lack of support from the other end has forced MI to reshuffle and experiment, hindering momentum and team chemistry.

Will Jacks to the rescue: An all-round masterclass

If there was one shining beacon of hope for Mumbai in the contest, it was Will Jacks, who turned in a true Player of the Match performance. The Englishman claimed 2 wickets with the ball and contributed 36 runs with the bat, anchoring MI’s innings during a tense middle phase.

Chopra lauded Jacks' efforts but questioned the team’s decision-making under pressure. “You could’ve finished this match in the 16th over. Instead, you dragged it to the 19th, losing unnecessary wickets to full tosses. That’s poor game awareness,” he said.

Indeed, MI lost two wickets in the 18th over while needing just two runs. Thankfully, Tilak Varma held his nerve and sealed the deal with a boundary, sparing the team from an embarrassing collapse.

Playoff dreams intact, but top-order woes persist

With this win, Mumbai Indians continue their push for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but the question of Rohit Sharma's form looms large. While every player can have a lean patch, the pressure is amplified when you're the franchise’s longest-serving icon and a cornerstone of Indian cricket.

Despite his recent drop from MI’s captaincy, Rohit’s presence in the XI still carries weight — commercially, emotionally, and strategically. But cricket, especially in the IPL, is a performance-driven game, and patience — both from the team and the fans — is starting to wear thin.

