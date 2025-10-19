Aaron Finch Hails Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Potential Farewell Series In Australia

As the Indian cricket team gears up for a high-profile three-match ODI series in Australia, former Australian captain Aaron Finch has shared his thoughts on what could potentially be the final series Down Under for two of India’s biggest stars: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Their return to international cricket has created immense excitement among fans, with Finch highlighting the unique presence and impact of these players.

Experiencing the Legends Up Close

Finch emphasised the significance of witnessing great players in person: “Anytime you get the opportunity to see the greats of the game playing up close, it’s unbelievable. You can watch as much cricket as you want on TV, but until you see them in the flesh at the ground, you truly understand what their presence does, not just to the players around them but also to the fans in the stands. It’s crazy.”

Having played against both Kohli and Rohit multiple times in India and Australia, Finch expressed admiration for their skill, temperament, and the aura they bring to a game. He added that if this series does turn out to be their last in Australia, the fans will surely turn out in large numbers to witness the occasion firsthand.

Leadership and Mentorship

With Shubman Gill taking charge as India’s ODI captain, Finch noted the importance of Rohit Sharma’s role in guiding the new leadership. He stated: “I know he will still be part of the leadership group, helping guide Shubman through his first 12 months. But yeah, I expect no difference from Rohit. And it's great to see!”

This reflects the seamless transition in India’s leadership, where experienced players like Rohit and Kohli continue to provide mentorship while the team evolves.