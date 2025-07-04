AB de Villers, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi To Brett Lee & Chris Gayle: World Championship Of Legends 2025; Full Schedule, Venues & How To Watch

The countdown has begun for the much-awaited second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, which will get underway on July 18 with a high-profile opening clash between England Champions and Pakistan Champions. The tournament promises thrilling action, featuring a total of 18 matches played across four iconic venues in England. India’s 2011 World Cup hero, Yuvraj Singh, will once again captain the India Champions side as they aim to replicate past successes and bring home the prestigious title. Yuvraj's leadership will be central to the team’s ambitions, backed by a squad filled with former Indian internationals.

The batting department is bolstered by the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, and Gurkeerat Mann, forming a powerful core alongside the skipper himself. All-round duties will be handled by Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny, offering balance to the side.

In the bowling unit, fans can expect fireworks from the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla, and Pawan Negi.

India Champions will kick off their campaign with a blockbuster clash against traditional rivals Pakistan Champions on July 20.



India Champions – Full Fixture List

July 20 – vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 – vs South Africa Champions

July 26 – vs Australia Champions

July 27 – vs England Champions

July 29 – vs West Indies Champions

Participating Teams in WCL 2025

The tournament will feature six legendary teams:

India Champions

England Champions

Pakistan Champions

West Indies Champions

South Africa Champions

Australia Champions

Venues for WCL 2025

The 2025 edition will be hosted across four historic cricket grounds in England:

Edgbaston, Birmingham

County Ground, Northampton

Grace Road, Leicester

Headingley, Leeds

World Championship of Legends 2025 – Complete Schedule

| Date | Match |

| -------------- | ----------------------------------------------- |

| July 18 (Fri) | England Champions vs Pakistan Champions |

| July 19 (Sat) | West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions |

| July 19 (Sat) | England Champions vs Australia Champions |

| July 20 (Sun) | India Champions vs Pakistan Champions |

| July 22 (Tue) | England Champions vs West Indies Champions |

| July 22 (Tue) | India Champions vs South Africa Champions |

| July 23 (Wed) | Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions |

| July 24 (Thu) | South Africa Champions vs England Champions |

| July 25 (Fri) | Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions |

| July 26 (Sat) | India Champions vs Australia Champions |

| July 26 (Sat) | Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions |

| July 27 (Sun) | South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions |

| July 27 (Sun) | India Champions vs England Champions |

| July 29 (Tue) | Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions |

| July 29 (Tue) | India Champions vs West Indies Champions |

| July 31 (Thu) | Semi-final 1 (1st vs 4th) |

| July 31 (Thu) | Semi-final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) |

| August 2 (Sat) | Final |

Where to Watch WCL 2025 -Live Streaming and Telecast Info

India – FanCode

Pakistan – A Sports

United Kingdom – TNT Sport