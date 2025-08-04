AB de Villiers Calls Dewald Brevis Playing For CSK A ‘Shame’, Wants Him In RCB For IPL 2026

In a candid conversation that has sparked chatter across the cricketing world, AB de Villiers—arguably one of the most beloved players in Indian Premier League (IPL) history—showered praise on South Africa’s rising star Dewald Brevis, while expressing his disappointment that the 22-year-old isn't donning the red and gold of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“He is very attacking and still has a lot to learn. He is playing for CSK and not RCB—that is a shame,” remarked de Villiers during a recent podcast appearance with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra. The statement, light-hearted yet sincere, has reignited the perennial rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB, especially among their massive fan bases.

AB’s RCB-Brevis Dream: A Missed Match Made in Heaven?

AB de Villiers, who was instrumental in shaping RCB’s legacy over 11 stellar IPL seasons, clearly sees Brevis as a player molded in his own image. With the same jersey number (17) and a flair for 360-degree strokeplay, Brevis is often dubbed “Baby AB” by fans and pundits alike.

During the IPL 2025 auction, many expected RCB to snatch up the youngster. However, Brevis initially went unsold—until CSK swooped in, signing him for ₹2.2 crore as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. Brevis didn’t disappoint. In just six matches, he racked up 225 runs at a blistering strike rate of 180, averaging 37.50, and smashing two half-centuries in a largely forgettable season for CSK.

WCL 2025 Glory and a Nod to Jasprit Bumrah

While the IPL discussions made waves, de Villiers also stole headlines elsewhere. Leading the South Africa Champions, he delivered a masterclass in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final, smashing an unbeaten 120 off just 60 balls against Pakistan Champions to clinch the title. His innings included 12 fours and six towering sixes, proving he still possesses the magic touch.

When asked about the toughest Indian bowler he ever faced, de Villiers named Jasprit Bumrah without hesitation. “Obviously Bumrah. He’s one of the greatest bowlers I’ve played against. He never troubled me too much, but we always had great battles. I have huge respect for him,” he shared.

Their rivalry dates back to India’s 2018 tour of South Africa and multiple IPL seasons, where de Villiers struck 125 runs off Bumrah at a strike rate of 147.1—but was also dismissed three times.

Brevis’ Rise in South African Colors

Brevis, who made his international debut in August 2023, has already featured in two Tests and seven T20Is for South Africa. His recent form in the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series was impressive—crossing the 30-run mark four times in six matches while maintaining a strike rate of 187.32.

Now, he is gearing up for a high-stakes white-ball series against Australia, starting August 10 at Darwin’s Marrara Oval. With three T20Is and three ODIs lined up, the tour offers Brevis a golden opportunity to further solidify his place in the South African setup ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Can RCB Still Make a Play for Brevis?

Though the “shame” of him playing for CSK lingers, de Villiers left a door open, hinting that Brevis might still wear the RCB colors in the future. With the young star’s value rising exponentially and RCB constantly in search of long-term power-hitters, a future alliance can’t be ruled out.

As IPL franchises start strategizing for the 2026 edition, Brevis is undoubtedly one of the hottest commodities. Whether he stays yellow or turns red will be one of the most closely watched developments in the coming months.