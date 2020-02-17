AB de Villiers could return for South Africa in T20 World Cup if he's in form: Mark Boucher

South African head coach Mark Boucher has said that former skipper and swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers could feature in this year's International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup if he is in good form and makes himself available for selection.

Regarded as one of the greatest players the country has ever produced, De Villiers bid adieu to international cricket in March 2018.

However, the former South African captain has been quite active in the franchise-based T20 events across the world since then--with the speculation also arising about his possible return to the national squad.

With just a little over eight months left to the commencement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Boucher stated that he is willing to include De Villiers in South Africa's Playing XI for the showpiece event if the batsman is ready and available.

"He's a discussion in the media and in the public but he is no discussion for me.I have had chats with him and we will probably know pretty soon what's going to happen with him. Like I said from day one when I took over [as coach], if we are going to a World Cup, I would like to have our best players there," ESPNcricinfo quoted De Villiers as saying.

After being roped in as South Africa head coach in December last year, Boucher had stated that he would try to persuade a few recent retirees to make their way back into the national squad ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place from October 18 in Australia.

"If AB is in good form and he is raring to go, and he makes himself available for the time we have asked him to be available; if he is the best man for the job, then he must go. It's not about egos or anything like that, it's about sending your best team to the World Cup to try and win that competition," Boucher added.

De Villiers, who is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday, has notched up 326 runs at with an impressive strike-rate of 152.58 in the 2019 edition of the Mzansi Super League. He has also gathered 146 runs from six innings he played for Brisbane Heat in the 2019 Big Bash League (BBL).