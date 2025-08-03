AB de Villiers Ends Trophy Drought With Blazing 120* As South Africa Rout Pakistan In WCL Final 2025

AB de Villiers produced a masterclass for the ages, smashing an unbeaten 120 off just 60 balls to lead South Africa Champions to a dominant 9-wicket victory over Pakistan Champions in the final of the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL). It was South Africa’s first title in the tournament, and a fitting reward for a team that peaked when it mattered most. With This AB de Villers ends his trophy drought leading the charge with his bat.

Pakistan Post Competitive Total After Hafeez Opts to Bat

Pakistan Champions skipper Mohammad Hafeez won the toss and chose to bat first. Sharjeel Khan played a fluent innings, scoring 76 runs and anchoring Pakistan’s total to 195 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs. While the batting looked promising at times, South Africa's bowlers especially Wayne Parnell (2/32) and Hardus Viljoen (2/38) managed to take crucial wickets to control the damage. Pakistan who earlier lost the 2024 final against India hoped that 195 would prove to be a worthy total but destiny and de villers has other plans.

AB de Villiers Steals the Show in the Chase

In response, South Africa Champions cruised to 197/1 in just 16.5 overs, thanks to a stunning century by AB de Villiers. He was well supported by Hashim Amla and later JP Duminy, with whom he stitched an unbeaten 125-run stand. Despite battling a hamstring injury, de Villiers showed his vintage best, finding boundaries with ease and rarely giving the bowlers a chance.

JP Duminy, who joined de Villiers after Amla’s departure, also played his part with a composed yet aggressive finish. Pakistan’s bowlers, except for a few moments of control from Rumman Raees and Saeed Ajmal, struggled to contain the free-flowing South African batters.

He was Player of the Match in the final, Player of the Tournament, scored the most runs, and hit the most hundreds in the competition. The one and only 41-year-old AB de Villiers truly proved why he is the one of the greatest of all time.

South Africa legends have won the WCL 2025.



AB de Villiers has won his first trophy by scoring 120*(60) in the finals. THE GREATEST. pic.twitter.com/Hf1Nx21BBa — . (@ABDszn17) August 2, 2025

Emotional Celebrations and Player Tributes

After the win, de Villiers was emotional as he lifted the trophy with his teammates and greeted his family. He later revealed he had been pushed by his children to make a comeback, and called this win “extra special.” The entire squad received tournament-winning mementos, with AB also walking away with Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament honors.

South Africa’s transformation from an underwhelming side in 2024 to champions in 2025 has been remarkable. Pakistan Champions, dominant throughout the tournament, fell short once again in the final. But this night belonged to AB de Villiers, the heart, soul, and spark behind South Africa’s WCL glory