/AB de Villiers names ‘Baby ABD’ Dewald Brevis as most impressive youngster in international cricket

Former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Hall of Fame AB de Villiers has heaped praise on Dewald Brevis, naming the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter as the young cricketer who has impressed him the most in international cricket at present.
De Villiers comments came after Brevis impressive performances in the ongoing T20I tri-series. The 23-year-old South African has scored 150 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 182.53, including back-to-back 75-run knocks against Namibia and Zimbabwe.
During a live video on his YouTube channel, de Villiers was asked by a fan to name the youngster who has impressed him the most. The former Proteas captain picked Brevis. "Dewald Brevis. He is still early in his 20s. Players peak between 28 and 32. He needs to bat at No. 3 in T20s and ODIs, and No. 4 in Test cricket,” de Villiers said.
Brevis has often been compared with de Villiers because of his aggressive batting style and is widely known by the nickname 'Baby ABD'. The youngster has also previously spoken about de Villiers' influence on his career.
"AB de Villiers is and still is my role model. I learned a lot from him, and we have a special friendship. But I want to achieve what lies ahead by myself and not copy others. I want to be true to myself and break all the records that Dewald Brevis should break," Brevis had said in an interaction with Mumbai Indians' official website in 2024.
Brevis made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2022 and remained with the franchise until 2024. He joined Chennai Super Kings in 2025 as an injury replacement.
At the international level, Brevis made his T20I debut for South Africa in 2023. He subsequently made his ODI and Test debuts in 2025 and has established himself as a regular member of South Africa's T20I batting line-up.
Brevis' recent performances have brought him into the spotlight, and de Villiers latest praise further underlines the expectations surrounding the young South African batter.
The former Proteas captain also backed Brevis to take up important batting positions across formats, suggesting No. 3 in T20Is and ODIs and No. 4 in Tests.
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