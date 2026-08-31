Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /AB de Villiers names ‘Baby ABD’ Dewald Brevis as most impressive youngster in international cricket

AB de Villiers names ‘Baby ABD’ Dewald Brevis as most impressive youngster in international cricket

AB de Villiers has named Dewald Brevis as the young cricketer who has impressed him the most in international cricket. The South African youngster has scored two successive 75s in the ongoing T20I tri-series, earning praise from his idol.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
AB de Villiers names ‘Baby ABD’ Dewald Brevis as most impressive youngster in international cricket
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek
2
3
4
5