AB de Villiers Names His Successor As Cricket’s Next ‘Mr. 360’

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers, known for revolutionizing modern batting with his 360-degree shot-making ability, has named the players he believes can carry forward his legac in the podcast with Indian YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra.

Dewald Brevis Leads the Race

De Villiers revealed that Dewald Brevis, the young South African batting sensation, has the potential to be the next “Mr. 360°”. Often compared to de Villiers for his fearless stroke play and ability to hit all around the park, Brevis has already made waves in international T20 leagues.

“He is talented, fearless, and plays the game with the same freedom I enjoyed. Brevis has all the shots and the temperament to be special,” de Villiers said.

Praise for Suryakumar Yadav

The South African legend also lauded Suryakumar Yadav, calling him the most complete 360-degree batter in the game today. The Indian star has been dazzling cricket fans with his innovative stroke play, scoring runs in every corner of the field across formats.

“SKY is already a Mr. 360 in his own right. The way he manipulates the field and plays unconventional shots under pressure is exceptional,” de Villiers added.

Other Future Stars

De Villiers also named Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a rising 14-year-old talent, as a player to watch out for in the coming years. His fearless batting and wide range of strokes reminded de Villiers of his younger self.

Why the “Mr. 360” Tag Matters

The title “Mr. 360” is synonymous with batters who can dominate bowlers with strokes in every direction. AB de Villiers redefined this art, thrilling fans with audacious scoops, sweeps, and drives. By naming Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav, de Villiers believes the future of cricket is in safe hands.

The Evolution of 360-Degree Batting

With cricket evolving rapidly, more batters are embracing unorthodox shot-making to counter innovative bowling tactics. Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav stand out as the next flagbearers of this exciting, all-round style of batting.