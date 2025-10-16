AB de Villiers Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav Can Return To Top T20I Form

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been in the spotlight recently due to a dip in form, and cricket legend AB de Villiers has shared his thoughts on how the Mumbai batter can return to his best in the shortest format.

Despite leading India to victories in recent tournaments, Suryakumar has struggled with consistency, scoring only 100 runs in 11 innings this year, averaging just 11.11. Analysts and fans have highlighted his struggles, particularly against slower deliveries and deceptive balls in the middle overs.

Mindset Over Mechanics

De Villiers emphasized that Suryakumar’s recent challenges are largely mental rather than technical. He pointed out that while repeated dismissals to similar deliveries might appear to be a flaw in technique, they are opportunities for the batter to adjust and refine his approach.

“Suryakumar needs to see these situations as chances to rotate the strike and find gaps, rather than always going for the big hits,” De Villiers remarked.

The legendary South African also noted that intelligence in shot selection, particularly against slower balls, can be more effective than raw aggression in T20 cricket.

Tweaking the Aggression

Suryakumar’s naturally attacking style has earned him acclaim worldwide, but De Villiers warned that over-aggressiveness can backfire. He described Suryakumar as “maybe a little overly greedy” in certain situations and advised a slight adjustment in mindset.

Focusing on finding gaps, hitting along the ground, and rotating the strike rather than attempting risky aerial shots can help Suryakumar rebuild confidence and consistency.

The Personal Journey

De Villiers highlighted that improvement is a personal journey and that mental clarity often determines success at the international level. While technique is important, decision-making under pressure and reading the game remain crucial factors in regaining form.

“With the right mindset and small tweaks in approach, Suryakumar has the tools to return to his top form and continue being a key player for India,” De Villiers added.