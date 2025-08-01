AB de Villiers Rolls Back The Years With Match-Winning Run-Out In WCL 2025 Semifinal

South Africa Champions booked their place in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 Final in dramatic fashion as AB de Villiers rolled back the years with a sensational piece of fielding to seal a nail-biting win against Australia Champions.

A Last-Ball Masterstroke

With Australia's Champions needing three runs off the final delivery to clinch victory, the match appeared destined for a tense finish. Dan Christian nudged the ball towards long-on, and Nathan Coulter-Nile sprinted to complete a desperate second run. But AB de Villiers, stationed at long-on, swooped in with lightning pace and fired in a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. The stumps lit up as Coulter-Nile was caught short by inches, sparking jubilant celebrations. The spectacular run-out handed South Africa Champions a narrow one-run win and a place in the tournament’s grand finale.

De Villiers Shows He’s Still ‘Mr. 360’

At 41, AB de Villiers continues to demonstrate the same athleticism and cricketing intelligence that defined his legendary international career. His fielding effort capped off an already impactful tournament: Earlier in the group stage, he took a stunning relay catch on the boundary in a commanding win over India Champions, a moment that went viral. He blazed a 63 not out from 30 balls in another clash against India Champions, showcasing his trademark power-hitting. Against England Champions, de Villiers produced a vintage 41-ball century, leaving fans in awe of his enduring skill.

Contributions Beyond the Bat

While his batting exploits have been spectacular, de Villiers’ leadership and fielding have proved equally valuable for the South Africa Champions side. His ability to handle pressure was evident as he guided his team through the final over in the semifinal, with the match hanging in the balance.

“It’s about staying calm and doing the basics right. I saw an opportunity and just went for the stumps,” de Villiers said post-match, reflecting on his match-winning run-out.

Road to the Final

South Africa Champions now advance to face Pakistan Champions, the tournament’s most consistent side, in what promises to be a thrilling WCL 2025 final. Pakistan Champions have been unbeaten so far, but de Villiers’ side will carry momentum and confidence from their nail-biting semifinal win.