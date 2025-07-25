AB de Villiers Rules Out Return To International Or IPL Cricket Despite WCL Heroics

Former South African superstar AB de Villiers has made it clear that he has no intentions of returning to international cricket or high-profile leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), even after showcasing vintage brilliance in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The 41-year-old batting legend, often hailed as “Mr. 360” for his innovative stroke play, brought fans to their feet with a dazzling knock of 116* off just 51 balls for the South Africa Champions. His explosive performance came against the England Champions in Leicestershire and featured 15 boundaries and seven towering sixes, marking his second outing since retiring from professional cricket in 2021.

Despite his blistering innings and calls for a potential comeback, de Villiers has shut the door on any return to top-level cricket. “I'm not looking to play international or major franchise cricket again. This is the kind of league I’ll continue with,” he told ANI, referring to his commitment to legends tournaments like the WCL.

South Africa Champions made light work of England’s total of 152/6, coasting to a 10-wicket win with Hashim Amla playing the perfect anchor. Amla contributed a steady 29 off 25 balls, offering composure at the other end while de Villiers launched a counterattack. Reflecting on their partnership, de Villiers said, “Hashim and I always complemented each other well. He has a calming presence, and it’s always enjoyable to bat with him.”

Also present during the match was Punjab Cricket Association president Amarjit Singh, invited by the WCL organizers. Witnessing de Villiers’ explosive display live, Singh jokingly requested the batting maestro to consider more international appearances if possible.

Before joining the WCL, de Villiers last featured in competitive cricket during IPL 2021, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He finished that season with 313 runs from 14 matches, including two half-centuries and a top score of 76*. Over his international career, he amassed a staggering 19,864 runs in 415 appearances, with 47 centuries and 108 fifties to his name. His highest score was an unbeaten 278.

While fans may still hope for one last hurrah from AB de Villiers in mainstream cricket, the legend seems content thrilling audiences in the legends circuit, where the competitive edge remains but the pressure of international duties does not.