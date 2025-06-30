AB de Villiers Slams Gautam Gambhir Over Jasprit Bumrah’s 3-Test Limit In England Series 2025

In a high-stakes tour where India is fighting for the prestigious Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in two of the five Tests has caused shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity. Head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed the decision, citing workload concerns, but the logic has been questioned given Bumrah’s near full participation in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians just weeks ago. England’s challenging conditions—where seam and swing dominate—are tailor-made for Bumrah’s skill set. The move to restrict him has led many to wonder whether the team’s best weapon is being underutilized at a time when history is at stake.

AB de Villiers Speaks Out: ‘Rest Him in T20s, Not in Test Cricket’

Adding fuel to the growing debate, legendary South African batter AB de Villiers did not hold back. Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers criticized the Indian think tank’s choice, calling it a case of possible mismanagement.

“He’s probably the top bowler in the world in all formats right now,” de Villiers stated. “But in my opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game. This is the series you want your best players fit and firing for all five matches.”

Drawing parallels with South Africa’s strategy for managing Dale Steyn’s workload, de Villiers emphasized how the Proteas would rest their ace pacer during less critical T20 and ODI assignments, preserving him for marquee Test battles.

Injury Concerns or Strategic Misstep?

While some argue that Bumrah’s recent return from injury and post-surgery rehab may be behind the call, de Villiers questioned the rationale behind using the IPL as a 'warm-up phase' instead of prioritizing this crucial red-ball series.

“Maybe the surgeon advised against five Tests, and that’s understandable,” de Villiers conceded. “But if not, it’s a decision that needs introspection. This isn’t just any bilateral—it’s India vs England in England. It doesn't get bigger, except maybe the WTC final.”

The Edgbaston pitch, known for its bounce and seam movement, is tailor-made for Bumrah’s brand of incisive pace bowling. His possible absence from the second Test there could be a tactical disadvantage India cannot afford.

Gambhir’s Call: Cautious Planning or Overprotective Policy?

Gambhir’s decision to pre-emptively limit Bumrah’s appearances may reflect a long-term vision aimed at preserving India’s key assets for future ICC events, but it also risks derailing the current campaign.

India’s pace bench, while promising, lacks the proven match-winning pedigree that Bumrah brings. In high-pressure away tours, leadership, consistency, and experience matter as much as raw pace—and few match Bumrah in all three.