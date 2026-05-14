‘Ab India ke liye thode he khelna hai’: Virat Kohli’s stump mic comment goes viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli staged a masterful comeback against the Kolkata Knight Riders, proving his status as one of cricket's premier chase specialists after recovering from two straight ducks. He delivered a stunning century during a vital run chase, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a significant win. Throughout his innings, Kohli displayed total command, timing his shots to perfection and managing the high stakes with ease. While focused on the target, the former RCB skipper seemed notably relaxed and cheerful, soaking in the atmosphere as he dismantled KKR’s defense with a signature performance.

A Lighthearted Exchange and Viral Moment

Kohli’s determination was evident from the start, marked by a self-deprecating celebration of his very first run following his recent string of failures. Once established, he appeared to be genuinely enjoying his time in the middle.

During the innings, he engaged in a playful conversation with his long-time teammate Manish Pandey, with whom he has shared the field since their Under-19 days. A viral video from the encounter captured Kohli joking about his shot selection via the stump microphone.

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"Mai maarunga yeh, Ab India ke liye thodi he khelna hai, ab toh harr shot lagega," Kohli was recorded telling Pandey, humorously suggesting that since he is no longer playing for the national team, he is free to attempt any shot.

Continued IPL Dominance

Although Kohli retired from T20 internationals following India’s 2024 World Cup victory, his authority in the shorter format remains undisputed. Having finally secured his first IPL title with RCB last season, he remains the heartbeat of their 2026 campaign. With the franchise holding the top spot on the points table for much of the year, the former captain continues to serve as their primary run-getter, proving his enduring hunger for the game.

Record-Breaking Performance in Raipur

Kohli finished the match unbeaten with 105 runs from 60 balls, a knock featuring 11 boundaries and three maximums. His efforts allowed RCB to successfully hunt down a target of 193, reaching 194/4 in 19.1 overs and winning with an over to spare.

This innings reached several historic milestones:

Ninth IPL Century: His first since the 2023 season.

Most Capped Player: His 279th appearance moved him ahead of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma for the most matches in IPL history.

14,000 T20 Runs: He became the first Indian batsman to cross this aggregate in the T20 format.