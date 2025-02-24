'Ab Underground Hone Ka Samay...': Memes Galore As Netizens Troll IIT Baba For Wrong Prediction After India Thrash Pakistan

Abhey Singh, aka the IIT Baba, had made a 'bold' prediction that India would lose the match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. However, his prediction backfired as India thrashed Pakistan by 6 wickets and fans are now slamming IIT Baba on social media.

Riding on Virat Kohli's fantastic century (100 not out off 111), India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Apart from Kohli's 51st ODI ton, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's of 46 off 52 balls also played crucial roles in India's run chase.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 as Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries.

For India, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) removed Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.

What Did Viral IIT Baba Say Prediction In His Prediction?

"I am telling you now itself, that India will not win the match against Pakistan. Whichever player is there, Virat Kohli and others…ask them to prove themselves…if I've said India will not win, it won't win," the viral Baba had said ahead of the IND vs PAK Champions Trophy match.

Here's Here How Fans Trolled IIT Baba On Social Media

The dominating six-wicket victory should be enough for India, who are now on top of Group A with four points, to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Pakistan are staring at early elimination from the eight-team event after their second successive loss.