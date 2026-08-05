/Abdullah Shafique creates history, becomes 1st Pakistan batter since 1977 to...

Abdullah Shafique etched his name into the cricket record books with a masterful unbeaten knock, becoming the first Pakistani batter since Majid Khan in 1977 to score more than 150 runs in a Test match against the West Indies on Caribbean soil.
Shafique’s superb knock (160 not out) powered Pakistan to 387 in their first innings at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Tuesday, securing a vital 43-run lead in the second match of the ICC World Test Championship series.
Before the close of play on Day 3, off-spinner Sajid Khan exploited the turning surface to leave the hosts reeling at 103/6, placing Pakistan firmly in the driver's seat to level the two-match series.
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Facing a disciplined West Indies bowling attack, Shafique showed relentless composure, batting for 323 deliveries while dispatching 15 boundaries and 3 maximums.
His 160 not out broke a 49-year hiatus for Pakistani openers in the West Indies, making him only the fifth Pakistani batsman in history to achieve a 150+ score in the Caribbean.
Highest individual Test scores by Pakistan batters against West Indies in the Caribbean
PLAYER SCORE
Hanif Mohammad (1958) 337
Wazir Mohammad (1958) 189
Majid Khan (1977) 167
Abdullah Shafique (2026) 160*
Saeed Ahmed (1958) 150
Supported by crucial middle-order contributions from Babar Azam (88) and Azan Awais (55), Shafique blunted the West Indies attack despite left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican’s tireless effort of 6/112.
Carrying momentum into the final session, Pakistan’s slow bowlers turned the screw. Off-spinner Sajid Khan dismantled the West Indian top order, collecting 4/32 in 12 overs.
To compound the hosts' woes, opener Brandon King was sidelined due to lower back muscle spasms. The West Indies Cricket Medical Staff confirmed that King is under evaluation, leaving the home side's batting order severely compromised heading into Day 4.
With the West Indies holding a slender lead of just 60 runs with only four wickets remaining, Pakistan stands on the verge of a series-leveling victory.
Match Summary (At Stumps, Day 3)
West Indies First Innings: 344 all out (Justin Greaves 73, Roston Chase 70; Sajid Khan 4/85)
Pakistan First Innings: 387 all out (Abdullah Shafique 160*, Babar Azam 88; Jomel Warrican 6/112)
ICC
West Indies Second Innings: 103/6 (Kavem Hodge 34; Sajid Khan 4/32)
Status: West Indies lead by 60 runs.
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