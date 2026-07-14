/Abhishek Nayar backs Rohit Sharma ahead of England ODIs, says 'England will have to change their strategy'

The former India assistant coach feels Rohit's presence alone could compel England to alter their bowling plans, as he said, "England will have to change their strategy and bowl differently to them. That's what top players do; they don't change the way they play, they make the opposition change the way, they target them. India will certainly enjoy having Rohit Sharma back, and when you go into big series and major tournaments, that experience gives you the comfort and confidence you need."