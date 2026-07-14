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Abhishek Nayar backs Rohit Sharma ahead of England ODIs, says 'England will have to change their strategy'

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes Rohit Sharma's return will significantly strengthen India's batting for the England ODI series. Nayar also warned that Rohit's ability against short-pitched bowling will force England to rethink their bowling strategy.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Abhishek Nayar backs Rohit Sharma ahead of England ODIs, says 'England will have to change their strategy'
Image Credit: IANS

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