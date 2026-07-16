According to Nayar, Kohli's response reflected the calmness and conviction that have become synonymous with his career as he stated, "When Virat was struggling in Australia and had those two ducks in the ODI series, I'd just come out of the Indian team, so we were still in touch. I asked him if everything was okay and whether there was anything he wanted to talk about. He simply said, 'No, all good. It's part of the game.'"