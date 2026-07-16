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Abhishek Nayar reveals Virat Kohli's 'I'll do it my way' mindset behind his success

Abhishek Nayar recalled how Virat Kohli refused technical advice during a lean patch in Australia, saying, "I'll do it my way." The former India assistant coach said Kohli's unwavering belief in his own process is what separates him from the rest and has been the key to his enduring success.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Abhishek Nayar reveals Virat Kohli's 'I'll do it my way' mindset behind his success
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