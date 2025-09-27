Abhishek Sharma Breaks Asia Cup Record, Surpasses Virat Kohli And Mohammad Rizwan To Achieve THIS Huge Milestone

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has etched his name in Asia Cup history by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. Sharma achieved this remarkable feat during India’s thrilling Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, surpassing previous records held by Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Record-Breaking Performance

Sharma scored a crucial 61 runs off 31 balls in the match against Sri Lanka, bringing his total tally for the 2025 Asia Cup to 309 runs in six innings. This performance overtook Mohammad Rizwan’s 281 runs in 2022, Virat Kohli’s 276 runs in 2022, and other notable scorers like Ibrahim Zadran and Babar Hayat.

Most runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup:

1 - Abhishek Sharma: 309 runs in six innings in 2025

2 - Mohammad Rizwan: 281 runs in six innings in 2022

3 - Virat Kohli: 276 runs in five innings in 2022

4 - Ibrahim Zadran: 196 runs in five innings in 2022

5 - Babar Hayat: 194 runs in three innings in 2016

Consistency Under Pressure

Abhishek Sharma’s feat is not just about the sheer number of runs but also his consistency and ability to perform under pressure. Across six matches, he showcased aggressive strokeplay, smart running between wickets, and an unflinching temperament that helped India chase or set formidable targets.

By achieving 309 runs, Sharma now joins the ranks of Asia Cup legends, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammad Rizwan. His record demonstrates that India’s young batting talents are not only capable of performing on the big stage but are also setting new benchmarks for future players.

Looking Ahead

At just 24 years old, Abhishek Sharma has a promising career ahead. With the Asia Cup 2025 still in progress, fans are eager to see if he can extend his tally even further and continue breaking records. His performance has cemented his status as a vital player in India’s T20 setup and a rising star in international cricket.