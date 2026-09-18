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  • /Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma’s record with 30-ball T20I century, reveals Gambhir’s 'Soorma' mantra

Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma’s record with 30-ball T20I century, reveals Gambhir’s 'Soorma' mantra

Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball T20I century against Afghanistan, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s mark for an India batter. The left-hander credited Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer’s backing, along with meditation and visualisation, for his fearless approach.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma’s record with 30-ball T20I century, reveals Gambhir’s 'Soorma' mantra
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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