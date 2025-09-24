Abhishek Sharma Climbs ICC T20I Rankings; Joins Suryakumar Yadav And Virat Kohli In Elite List
Rising Indian star Abhishek Sharma has entered an elite club, becoming only the third Indian cricketer to surpass 900 ICC T20I rating points. With a career-high 907 points, Sharma now trails just Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli in India’s all-time T20I rankings.
Stellar Asia Cup 2025 Form
Sharma’s rise to the top comes on the back of a fantastic performance in the 2025 Asia Cup. His standout innings was a 74-run knock off 39 balls against Pakistan, featuring five sixes and six boundaries, which played a key role in India’s six-wicket victory. This innings not only won the match but also strengthened Sharma’s place among the T20I elite.
Joining the 900+ Club
Before Sharma, only Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav had crossed the 900-point mark in T20I batting ratings for India. This milestone highlights Sharma’s consistency, skill, and impact in the shortest format, and cements his reputation as one of India’s premier T20 batters.
Current T20I Batting Rankings
As of now, the top Indian T20I batters by ICC rating are:
Suryakumar Yadav - 912 points
Virat Kohli - 909 points
Abhishek Sharma - 907 points
Sharma’s rapid rise emphasises his growing influence on international T20 cricket and India’s batting strength.
Looking Ahead to 2027
With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Sharma’s performances in T20Is have also sparked discussions about his potential role in the ODI squad. His aggressive batting, ability to handle pressure, and adaptability make him a strong candidate for India’s limited-overs team in the years ahead.
Conclusion
Abhishek Sharma’s feat of crossing 900 ICC T20I rating points is a testament to his hard work, talent, and consistency. As he continues to shine, Sharma is poised to play a crucial role in India’s cricketing future, both in T20Is and potentially in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
