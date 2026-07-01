/Abhishek Sharma creates history, becomes fastest batter in world to...

India opener Abhishek Sharma scripted history during the first T20I against England at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday, becoming the fastest batter to complete 100 sixes in T20 Internationals.
The explosive left-hander reached the milestone in just 785 deliveries, eclipsing the previous record held by West Indies opener Evin Lewis, who had needed 789 balls to smash his first 100 T20I sixes. Abhishek achieved the feat after hitting two sixes during his blistering knock against England.
Apart from becoming the fastest to 100 T20I sixes among players from Full Member nations, Abhishek also broke former India captain Suryakumar Yadav's national record. Suryakumar had reached the landmark in 1,007 deliveries, while New Zealand's Finn Allen (871), Australia's Tim David (931) and New Zealand's Colin Munro (963) complete the top five.
Fastest to 100 T20I sixes
Abhishek Sharma -785 balls
Evin Lewis - 789 balls
Finn Allen - 871 balls
Tim David - 931 balls
Colin Munro - 963 balls
Suryakumar Yadav - 1007 balls
Abhishek also became the second-fastest batter to reach 100 T20I sixes in terms of innings, getting there in just 48 innings. Only Evin Lewis has reached the milestone quicker, doing so in 42 innings.
The 25-year-old's record-breaking evening did not end there. Abhishek also registered the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian in England, racing to the landmark in just 20 balls.
In doing so, he broke the previous Indian record held by KL Rahul, who had reached his half-century in 27 deliveries against England in Manchester in 2018.
Abhishek also became only the fifth Indian batter to smash 100 or more sixes in T20Is, joining an elite list led by Rohit Sharma.
Indian Batters with 100+ T20I sixes
Rohit Sharma - 205
Suryakumar Yadav -179
Hardik Pandya - 126
Virat Kohli - 124
Abhishek Sharma -100*
Since making his T20I debut in July 2024, Abhishek has established himself as one of the most destructive batters in world cricket. He has scored more than 1,450 T20I runs at a strike rate of over 190, the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format.
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