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Abhishek Sharma creates history, becomes fastest batter in world to...

Abhishek Sharma created history by becoming the fastest batter from a Full Member nation to smash 100 T20I sixes, reaching the milestone in just 785 balls during the first T20I against England. The India opener also blasted the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian in England off just 20 balls and became only the fifth Indian to complete 100 T20I sixes.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma creates history, becomes fastest batter in world to...
Image Credit: X/ BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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