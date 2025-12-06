Abhishek Sharma Creates History, Becomes First Player To Achieve THIS Massive Record

Abhishek Sharma’s outstanding year in T20 cricket continues, as the left-handed Punjab opener has become the first Indian batter to smash 100 sixes in T20S within a single calendar year, entering a milestone club that showcases his elite ball-striking ability.

Most T20 sixes in a calendar year

Abhishek Sharma- 100* - 2025

Abhishek Sharma - 87 - 2024

Suryakumar Yadav - 85 - 2022

Suryakumar Yadav - 71 - 2023

Rishabh Pant - 66 - 2018

Another explosive knock in SMAT 2025

The 24-year-old produced yet another eye-catching performance in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), blasting 62 off just 34 balls, decorated with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 182.35. His form has been a defining factor for Punjab this season.

Abhishek has been in scintillating touch throughout the year, accumulating 1,499 T20 runs at an average of 42.82 and a phenomenal strike rate of 204.22. His tally includes three centuries, nine half-centuries, and a top score of 148, also registered in the ongoing tournament.

SMAT campaign keeps shining

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy alone, he has scored 304 runs at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate close to 250, placing him as the second-highest run-getter so far in the competition. Put into bat first by Services, Abhishek and Prabhsimran Singh laid the foundation with a 106-run opening stand, Prabhsimran contributing 50 off 28 balls. Anmolpreet Singh (34 off 23) and Naman Dhir (54 off 22) then played impactful cameos, propelling Punjab to 233/6 in 20 overs.

Group standings

Despite their strong batting displays, Punjab currently sit fourth in Group C with three wins and two losses, keeping the race for qualification intense. Abhishek Tiwari and Vikas Gaur were the standout bowlers for Services with two wickets each.