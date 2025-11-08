Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into history books during his attacking knock in the fifth and final T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8.

After being invited to bat first, Abhishek once again showed his aggressive intent and scored 23 off 13 before rain stopped the play.

During his attacking knock, the 24-year-old left-hander reached the landmark of 1,000 runs in T20Is, achieving it in a blistering fashion that broke his captain Suryakumar Yadav's record for the fastest to the milestone in terms of balls faced.

When it comes to deliveries, Abhishek is the fastest to the milestone, as he got to the landmark in just 528 balls, 41 quicker than Tim David’s tally of 569.

Fastest To 1000 T20I Runs By Balls Faced (FM teams)

528 balls Abhishek Sharma

573 balls Suryakumar Yadav

599 balls Phil Salt

604 balls Glenn Maxwell

609 balls Andre Russell/ Finn Allen

Fewest Innings To 1000 T20I Runs (India)

27 innings Virat Kohli

28 innings Abhishek Sharma

29 innings KL Rahul

31 innings Suryakumar Yadav

40 innings Rohit Sharma

Fastest to 1000 T20I runs for a country by balls faced

528 balls - Abhishek Sharma for IND

569 balls - Tim David for AUS

573 balls - Suryakumar Yadav for IND

599 balls - Phil Salt for ENG

611 balls - Finn Allen for NZ

Fastest to 1000 T20I runs for India (By Matches)

29 matches - Abhishek Sharma

29 matches - Virat Kohli

32 matches - KL Rahul

33 matches - Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, Abhishek also surpassed Suryakumar Yadav’s tally of 733 runs (2023), as the third-most runs for an Indian batter in a calendar year, only behind Kohli’s 781 (2022) and Suryakumar's 1164 runs (2022).