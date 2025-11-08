Advertisement
ABHISHEK SHARMA

Abhishek Sharma Creates History, Breaks Suryakumar Yadav's Record For MASSIVE T20I Milestone

After being invited to bat first, Abhishek Sharma once again showed his aggressive intent and scripted history during the fifth and final T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma Creates History, Breaks Suryakumar Yadav's Record For MASSIVE T20I MilestonePic credit: IANS

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into history books during his attacking knock in the fifth and final T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8.

After being invited to bat first, Abhishek once again showed his aggressive intent and scored 23 off 13 before rain stopped the play.  

During his attacking knock, the 24-year-old left-hander reached the landmark of 1,000 runs in T20Is, achieving it in a blistering fashion that broke his captain Suryakumar Yadav's record for the fastest to the milestone in terms of balls faced.  

When it comes to deliveries, Abhishek is the fastest to the milestone, as he got to the landmark in just 528 balls, 41 quicker than Tim David’s tally of 569.

Fastest To 1000 T20I Runs By Balls Faced (FM teams)

528 balls Abhishek Sharma
573 balls Suryakumar Yadav
599 balls Phil Salt
604 balls Glenn Maxwell
609 balls Andre Russell/ Finn Allen

Fewest Innings To 1000 T20I Runs (India)

27 innings Virat Kohli
28 innings Abhishek Sharma
29 innings KL Rahul
31 innings Suryakumar Yadav
40 innings Rohit Sharma

Fastest to 1000 T20I runs for a country by balls faced

528 balls - Abhishek Sharma for IND
569 balls - Tim David for AUS
573 balls - Suryakumar Yadav for IND
599 balls - Phil Salt for ENG
611 balls - Finn Allen for NZ

Fastest to 1000 T20I runs for India (By Matches)

29 matches - Abhishek Sharma
29 matches - Virat Kohli
32 matches - KL Rahul
33 matches - Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, Abhishek also surpassed Suryakumar Yadav’s tally of 733 runs (2023), as the third-most runs for an Indian batter in a calendar year, only behind Kohli’s 781 (2022) and Suryakumar's 1164 runs (2022).

About the Author
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

