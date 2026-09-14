Attacking India opener Abhishek Sharma has added another feather to his cap, equaling Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan for the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in Men’s T20 Internationals since making his international debut in July 2024.
The landmark moment arrived following his match-winning knock (82 off 32) at the top of the order in the first T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Sunday, when Abhishek dismantled the opposition bowling attack with the aggressive, boundary-clearing approach that has quickly become his trademark.
The resulting POTM award took his tally to six in international T20s, drawing him level with Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan for the highest count accumulated by any player since Abhishek first donned the Indian jersey.
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Since his international debut following the 2024 T20 World Cup, Abhishek has been the spearhead of India’s new-look, fearless batting blueprint in the shortest format. His ability to take on pace and spin alike in the powerplay has produced consistent match-winning impacts, helping him rack up individual honors at a breakneck pace.
Farhan, who experienced a breakout run of form in international cricket during the same period, had set the benchmark for individual match influence in the format. By matching Farhan’s haul, Abhishek solidifies his standing as one of world cricket's most decisive match-winners in T20Is.
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The award also nudges Abhishek further up India’s all-time T20I honours list:
Surpassing Peers: With his 6th POTM citation, Abhishek moved clear of Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal (5 awards each).
Next Target in Sight: Abhishek is now level with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (6 awards) and sits just one behind mentor Yuvraj Singh, who collected 7 Player of the Match trophies during his T20I career.
Elite Company: The national chart continues to be led by Suryakumar Yadav (17), Virat Kohli (16), and Rohit Sharma (14).
At just 26 years old and firmly entrenched at the top of India’s order, Abhishek’s knack for turning matches inside the first six overs suggests Farhan’s shared record won't remain tied for long.
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