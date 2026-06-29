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Abhishek Sharma creates history, joins Pakistan's Saim Ayub in unwanted record books

Chasing a modest target of 155 to level the two-match series, attacking opener Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver with the bat for India in the second and final T20I against Ireland in Belfast.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma creates history, joins Pakistan's Saim Ayub in unwanted record books
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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