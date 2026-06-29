Most Ducks In A Calendar Year



Abhishek Sharma's latest failure has pushed him straight into the historic charts for the most T20I ducks in a single calendar year among Full Member nations. Abhishek currently sits just one step behind Pakistan opener Saim Ayub, who holds the record after registering seven ducks in 2025.



Batter Team Ducks in a Calendar Year Year



Saim Ayub Pakistan 7 2025



Abhishek Sharma India 6 2026



Richard Ngarava Zimbabwe 6 2024



Across all T20 cricket (including the IPL) in 2026, Abhishek's tally stands at a staggering nine ducks, having previously overtaken Rohit Sharma's Indian record of six competitive T20 ducks in a single year.



A Historic Nightmare In Belfast



The double-duck disaster at the hands of Jai Moondra wasn't just a personal failure for the openers; it was a rare statistical anomaly. This became only the second instance in T20I history involving Full Member nations where both opening batters were dismissed for first-ball ducks in the same innings.



The only other time this happened was in 2018 when Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar fell for golden ducks against the West Indies.



Both opening batters dismissed for first ball ducks in a T20I innings (FM teams)