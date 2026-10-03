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Abhishek Sharma creates history, surpasses Chris Gayle in major feat at Asian Games 2026 final

Abhishek Sharma scripted a major milestone in the Asian Games 2026 final against Pakistan. The India opener surpassed Chris Gayle to become the second-fastest player to reach 400 T20 sixes.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Abhishek Sharma creates history, surpasses Chris Gayle in major feat at Asian Games 2026 final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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