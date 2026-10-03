/Abhishek Sharma creates history, surpasses Chris Gayle in major feat at Asian Games 2026 final

India opener Abhishek Sharma added two major milestones to his name during the men's cricket gold-medal clash against Pakistan at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday.
Abhishek produced an explosive knock of 61 off 28 balls, smashing seven sixes and three fours. During his innings, the left-hander completed 400 sixes in T20 cricket and moved past West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the list of fastest players to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced.
Abhishek reached 400 T20 sixes in 3,513 balls, while Gayle had taken 3,557 deliveries to get to the mark. Andre Russell remains the fastest, having reached 400 sixes in 3,027 balls.
The fastest players to reach 400 T20 sixes, based on balls taken, are:
Andre Russell- 3,027 balls
Abhishek Sharma - 3,513 balls
Chris Gayle - 3,557 balls
Tim David - 3,803 balls
Kieron Pollard - 3,944 balls
Nicholas Pooran - 4,045 balls
Evin Lewis - 4,072 balls
Abhishek also registered another significant milestone during his knock. He completed 100 T20 sixes in the 2026 calendar year, becoming the second-fastest player to reach the mark.
The India opener took 651 balls to hit 100 sixes in 2026. He moved past Dewald Brevis, who had reached the mark in 653 balls in 2025, and Chris Gayle, who took 724 balls in 2016. Russell holds the record for the fastest 100 T20 sixes in a calendar year, having achieved the feat in 589 balls in 2019.
The milestones came during India’s gold-medal clash against Pakistan at the Karogi Sports Park. India won the toss and opted to bat first, entering the final with an unchanged playing XI. Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam were among the players left out of the XI.
Pakistan made one change to their team for the final, bringing batting all-rounder Saad Masood into the side in place of fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. Abhishek's attacking 61 provided India with a fast start as the Men in Blue looked to secure the gold medal in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026.
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