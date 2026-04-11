Abhishek Sharma creates IPL history, becomes 1st batter in world to...

Abhishek Sharma, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener, solidified his status as the most explosive force in T20 cricket and etched his name into the IPL record books on Saturday by becoming the first batter in the world to score five half-centuries in fewer than 20 balls in Indian Premier League history.



The record-breaking moment came during a blistering assault against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Reaching his milestone in just 18 deliveries, Sharma broke out of a three-way tie to sit alone at the top of the league's most aggressive batting category.



The 25-year-old left-hander from Amritsar reached his fifty in just 18 balls during SRH’s IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh and achieved a huge milestone in T20 cricket.



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The Milestone Moment For Abhishek



Entering the match under pressure following a lean patch earlier in the 2026 season, Abhishek Sharma, the world's No. 1 ranked T20I batter wasted no time. He targeted the PBKS pace attack from the outset, dispatching Arshdeep Singh and Xavier Bartlett with disdain.



The record was sealed in the fifth over when Abhishek launched Vijaykumar Vyshak over the ropes for a massive six. He eventually departed for a magnificent 74 off 28 balls, featuring 8 sixes and 5 fours.



Abhishek Sharma In Elite 'Sub-20' Club



This was Abhishek's Sharma first fifty of the 2026 season, helping SRH post a formidable total of 219. His aggressive approach at the top of the order once again underlined why he is regarded as one of the most destructive powerplay batters in T20 cricket today.



With this feat, Abhishek has now recorded:



One fifty in 16 balls

Two in 18 balls

Two in 19 balls



Notably, no other batter in IPL history has achieved five sub-20-ball fifties. Prior to this match, Nicholas Pooran led the list with four such rapid half-centuries.



Player Fifties in < 20 Balls



Abhishek Sharma 5



Nicholas Pooran 4

Jake Fraser-McGurk 3



Travis Head 3



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 3



Abhishek's IPL Legacy Of Aggression



Abhishek Sharma has consistently redefined aggressive opening in the IPL, especially since being given a regular role at the top for SRH. His ability to take down bowling attacks from the very first over has made him a nightmare for opposition captains.



At just 25, Abhishek is already a proven match-winner in T20 cricket, with impressive credentials in both IPL and international formats.



Why This Record Matters



In an era where T20 cricket rewards explosive starts, reaching a fifty in under 20 balls is the ultimate statement of dominance. Abhishek’s achievement highlights not just individual brilliance but also SRH’s strategy of empowering their openers to go all-out in the powerplay.