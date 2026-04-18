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ABHISHEK SHARMA

Abhishek Sharma creates IPL history, becomes fastest ever Sunrisers Hyderabad batter to...

Abhishek Sharma, the explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad opener played a breathtaking knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 09:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Abhishek Sharma creates IPL history, becomes fastest ever Sunrisers Hyderabad batter to...Pic credit: IANS

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books once again.

Abhishek, the explosive left-hander slammed a breathtaking 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, breaking his own previous franchise record for the fastest fifty by an SRH batter.

Better Than His Own Best

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Abhishek Sharma's 15-ball blitz surpassed his own previous record of a 16-ball fifty, which he famously achieved against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024 at the same venue.

Abhishek’s innings was a masterclass in clean striking, leaving the CSK bowling attack stunned and the home crowd in a frenzy.

Fastest Fifties for SRH in IPL History:

Rank Balls           Player             Opponent

1              15      Abhishek Sharma        CSK  

2              16  Abhishek Sharma        MI

3             16  Travis Head                DC

4             16  Travis Head               LSG

A Night of Milestones

Beyond the franchise record, Abhishek's knock also propelled him past the 2,000-run mark in the IPL, further solidifying his status as one of the league's most explosive top-order batters. His innings included a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes, maintaining a strike rate well over 260.

Joining the Elite

This 15-ball feat isn't just a club record; it places him in the upper echelon of the tournament's history. Abhishek is now tied for the third-fastest fifty in IPL history, joining names like Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, and Nicholas Pooran. He trails only Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 balls), KL Rahul (14 balls), Pat Cummins (14 balls), and Romario Shepherd (14 balls). 

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